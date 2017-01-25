Student, 18, arrested after bringing pellet gun to Lakewood High School

ST. PETERSBURG — An 18-year-old Lakewood High School student faces a felony charge of possessing a weapon on school grounds after he brought a pellet gun to campus Wednesday, according to the St. Petersburg police.

Rodarius Green was arrested after police said a teacher learned of a photo of the student holding a pellet gun on social media. The teacher then alerted a school resource officer.

The student was found by officers as he was attempting to board a bus to go home. Officers said they found the pellet gun in his backpack.

This is the third incident this school year in which a weapon was found on Lakewood High's campus. In August, police said a St. Petersburg officer found a .22-caliber, four-shot revolver tucked inside the waistband of a 15-year-old student who was then arrested on a felony charge. Three other teens at the school were arrested after police said two of them took selfies with a stolen handgun in a school bathroom, then posted the photos to social media.