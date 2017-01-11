Suspect fires shot at Tampa police officers responding to vehicle burglary

A suspect fired shots at Tampa police officers who responded to a vehicle burglary in Tampa on Monday night, according to the Tampa Police Department.

None of the officers were injured, police said.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 3600 block of N 19th Street around 11:41 p.m., police said.

Police say they confronted three possible suspects in the 3500 block of N 20th Street and identified themselves as police officers.

One of the suspects fired a shot at the officers before all three fled on foot, police said.

The suspect who fired the shot has been detained, police said, while the other two are still being sought.

