weather unavailableweather unavailable
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Suspect fires shot at Tampa police officers responding to vehicle burglary

  • Times staff

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 6:36am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

A suspect fired shots at Tampa police officers who responded to a vehicle burglary in Tampa on Monday night, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Related News/Archive

None of the officers were injured, police said.

Officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 3600 block of N 19th Street around 11:41 p.m., police said.

Police say they confronted three possible suspects in the 3500 block of N 20th Street and identified themselves as police officers.

One of the suspects fired a shot at the officers before all three fled on foot, police said.

The suspect who fired the shot has been detained, police said, while the other two are still being sought.

Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Suspect fires shot at Tampa police officers responding to vehicle burglary 01/11/17 [Last modified: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:51am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...