Suspect in Orlando officer's death will act as own lawyer (w/ video)

ORLANDO — Markeith Loyd, the suspect in the killings of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer, is insisting on defending himself against murder charges.

Loyd made the decision in court on Thursday despite repeated warnings from a judge that it's a bad idea.

Judge Frederick Lauten warned Loyd that it's almost always unwise to represent oneself, and said Loyd would have only limited legal resources available while awaiting his trial in jail on no bond.

However, the judge said Loyd appeared competent to make that decision.

Loyd is facing two first-degree murder counts and a host of other charges related to the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and Lt. Debra Clayton.

He cursed and interrupted judges in three previous court appearances from jail, but appeared subdued during Thursday's hearing.