Suspect with second-degree murder warrant surrenders after barricading himself in Tampa house

A SWAT situation ended peacefully in Tampa on Thursday afternoon after a second-degree murder suspect, who had barricaded himself in a Tampa home, surrendered to authorities.

The suspect, 28-year-old Raul Rodriguez Jr., surrendered to deputies and crisis negotiators after he barricaded himself in the home at the 8900 block of Navajo Avenue, deputies said.

It is unknown whether anyone else was in the house.

No injuries were reported, deputies said.

