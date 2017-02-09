Clear56° FULL FORECASTClear56° FULL FORECAST
Suspect with second-degree murder warrant surrenders after barricading himself in Tampa house

  • Times staff

Thursday, February 9, 2017 2:33pm

A SWAT situation ended peacefully in Tampa on Thursday afternoon after a second-degree murder suspect, who had barricaded himself in a Tampa home, surrendered to authorities.

The suspect, 28-year-old Raul Rodriguez Jr., surrendered to deputies and crisis negotiators after he barricaded himself in the home at the 8900 block of Navajo Avenue, deputies said.

It is unknown whether anyone else was in the house.

No injuries were reported, deputies said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

 

Raul Rodriguez, shown after 2013 arrest. [Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office]

Suspect with second-degree murder warrant surrenders after barricading himself in Tampa house 02/09/17 [Last modified: Thursday, February 9, 2017 4:42pm]
