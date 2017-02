A Tampa woman was killed Saturday morning when a pick-up truck hit her bicycle on Bearss Avenue.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Heather Campbell, 35, was riding her mountain bike on the shoulder of the road.

A little after 9 a.m, as she tried to cross Bearss, Jason Bee of Wesley Chapel, also 35, hit her with his 2015 Ford F-150.

Campbell was not wearing a helmet. She was pronounced dead at 10:01 a.m. at Florida Hospital. Deputies are still investigating.