Tampa man charged with sexually attacking woman who had just left convenience store

  • Times staff

Sunday, January 29, 2017 8:46pm

Leoncio Martin Tejas is charged with sexually attacking a victim who had just left a 7-Eleven store.

A Tampa man was arrested Sunday in connection with a sexual attack that occurred early Friday morning

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, at 1 a.m. Friday a woman was walking north on Webb Road, coming from a 7-Eleven, when 26-year-old Leoncio Martin Tejas grabbed her from behind, put his hand over her mouth and forced her to the ground.

Tejas then sexually battered the victim and told her not to scream because he had a knife, sheriff's officials said.

He then left on a white bicycle.

Detectives identified Tejas as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. He was arrested Sunday and charged with sexual assault with a deadly weapon.

