Tampa police looking for witnesses to Saturday killing

TAMPA — Tampa police are appealing to the public for information about the killing of a Tampa man late Saturday night.

About 10 p.m. Saturday, police answered a 911 call and found William "Bill" Denham, 53, suffering from upper body trauma near the intersection of North 15th Street and East Elm Street, a residential area near El-Bethel Baptist Church.

Denham was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said they believe there were witnesses and ask that anyone with information call (813) 231-6130.

Employees at Three Coins Diner on Nebraska Avenue said Denham worked at the popular breakfast spot for a brief time this year as a host and busser, but hadn't been working for several months. According to police records, Denham was from New Jersey and also worked as a social worker for the Tampa Bay Aids Network in the 1990s.

