Tampa police release sketch of person of interest in Seminole Heights death

  • Times Staff

Friday, February 3, 2017 1:52pm

Tampa Police released a composite sketch Friday of a person of interest in the murder of Dontae Lampkins. Lampkins, 25, was found in an alley in the Seminole Heights area Jan. 26. [Tampa Police Department]

TAMPA — Police released a composite sketch Friday of a man seen in an area where a body was discovered late last month, hoping to learn more information.

Dontae Lampkins, 25, lived near the Florida State Fairgrounds, but was found dead in an alley in a Seminole Heights neighborhood Jan. 26.

Lampkins' mother said her son went missing that Tuesday after being dropped off at a doctor's appointment in downtown Tampa.

Police said Lampkins died of upper body. He was discovered in an alley between Comanche and Mohawk avenues, midway between Ninth and 11th streets.

Witnesses in the area provided police with descriptions of a man who may have been at or near the location at the time of the murder, possibly on a bicycle. Homicide detectives are hoping to talk with the man to see if he can assist in their investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

