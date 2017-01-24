Tampa police searching for suspect in Sulphur Springs sexual assault

Tampa Police are searching for a man in his early to mid-twenties suspected in a sexual assault in Sulphur Springs early Sunday. [Tampa Police Department]

TAMPA — Police hope a sketch released to the public on Tuesday will lead to the identification of a suspect in a reported sexual assault in Sulphur Springs.

The assault occurred about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of N Central Avenue and E Yukon Street, police said. Police described the attacker as a black male in his early to mid-twenties.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the man's arrest. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS), or to make an anonymous report online at www.crimestopperstb.com.