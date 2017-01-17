Tampa police searching for three people seen punching murder victim

TAMPA — Tampa police are searching for two men and a woman seen punching a Tampa man moments before he died from his injuries Saturday night.

Witnesses told police that the three were seen punching William "Bill" Denham about 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of N 15th and E Elm streets, a residential area near El-Bethel Baptist Church in Old Seminole Heights.

The attackers left Denham, 53, lying unconscious in the intersection, where he was later discovered by Tampa police who were responding to a 911 call about the incident. Denham was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Denham was walking to his E Crenshaw Street home from a nearby Walmart, where he had bought frozen dinners, when he was killed, said his boyfriend, Dan Kane. They purchased the home together last month.

The three assailants, described by witnesses as white or Hispanic, were last scene walking south on N 15th Street toward Sligh Avenue E, Tampa police said. Witnesses said one man, seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt Saturday, appeared to be in his 20s, just under 6 feet, with a stocky build and brown, scruffy facial hair.

Employees at Three Coins Diner on Nebraska Avenue said Denham worked at the popular breakfast spot for a brief time this year as a host and busser, but hadn't been working for several months. According to police records, Denham was from New Jersey and also worked as a social worker for the Tampa Bay Aids Network in the 1990s.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the suspects' arrest. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), or make an anonymous report online at www.crimestopperstb.com or with the P3 Tips Mobile application.

