Tarpon Springs High student arrested after threat

TARPON SPRINGS — Police arrested a 16-year-old Tarpon Springs High School student who they say threatened to put a destructive device in the cafeteria and harm police.

According to Tarpon Springs police, two students told a school resource officer on Tuesday that classmate Jordan Wajerski, of Palm Harbor, said he wanted to hurt students and damage the school with the device and harm law enforcement officers who responded after he discharged it.

Police arrested Wajerski at the school on a charge of threatening to discharge a destructive device, a second-degree felony. Wajerski was taken to the Pinellas County Juvenile Detention Center. Detectives searched his home and did not find anything relevant to his threat.

Pinellas County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Wolf said the school was not placed on lockdown. When administrators were made aware of the threat, Wajerski was pulled out of class to talk to the principal and police.