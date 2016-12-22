Teacher of special-needs students faces molestation charge in Tampa

TAMPA — A Hillsborough County teacher for special-needs students is under arrest, accused of molesting a disabled teenage student at his school.

Tampa police said George Summers Jr., 68, of Tampa was arrested at his home Wednesday in connection with the Dec. 1 incident at LaVoy Exceptional Center.

Two witnesses told police they saw Summers approach the student from behind, grab the student's waist and groin and begin "grinding" his crotch into the student's bottom, according to arrest records. The incident occurred at LaVoy while Summers was supervising the student. Arrest records say the student is "unable to effectively communicate" because of his or her disability.

Later that day, school officials learned of the incident, called Tampa police and removed Summers from the classroom.

Summers has taught at LaVoy Exceptional Center since 2009, said Hillsborough County School District spokeswoman Tanya Arja. According to his Facebook page, he teaches reading, language arts and social studies to students with autism spectrum disorder.

Summers first entered the Hillsborough County School District in 2005 as a teacher at Burns Middle School in Brandon, then worked as a substitute teacher and at Horace Mann Middle School in Brandon before starting at LaVoy. From 1988 to 2003, he worked in Washington, D.C., public schools, according to his Facebook page.

LaVoy Exceptional Center, at 4410 W Main St., is part of the county school system and provides educational programs and support for students ages 3 to 22 with various disabilities, according to the center's website. Only 91 students are enrolled at the Title 1 school, and about 80 percent are considered economically disadvantaged, according to the school district.

After conducting interviews, police arrested Summers on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation of a disabled person. He was booked into the Hillsborough County jail system, where he was being held Thursday in lieu of $7,500 bond.