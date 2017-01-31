Thieves fire twice at Valrico neighbor who confronted them

VALRICO — A neighbor was fired at twice as he confronted a group of burglars making off with a television and two dirt bikes from a Valrico home Monday afternoon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The neighbor was not hit, the Sheriff's Office said.

The incident began around 12:53 p.m. as three men in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck pulled up to a home on Wexford Green Drive.

The men entered a fenced-in backyard by reaching over the top and unlocking it, the Sheriff's Office said. They entered the home through a rear, sliding-glass door.

Once inside, the thieves took an adult Honda red-and-white dirt bike, a youth Kawasaki or Suzuki green-and-white dirt bike, and a 50-inch Samsung flat screen television. They hauled them through the back yard and loaded them into the truck, the Sheriff's Office said.

Around this time the neighbor spotted and confronted them.

A passenger in the truck fired the rounds from an unknown firearm and the thieves fled, the Sheriff's Office said.

The stolen property was valued at about $13,000.

The three thieves are in their teens or early 20s. The truck has a tan stripe along the bottom that runs fender to fender, with a special Florida license tag that is green with a fish and letters, TE.

Anyone with any information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 873-TIPS (8477).