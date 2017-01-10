Three arrested in Hernando on animal cruelty charges

BROOKSVILLE — A mother, son and daughter-in-law were arrested Monday, all charged with animal cruelty.

On Jan. 4, a Hernando County sheriff's deputy and animal enforcement officer drove by property at 18025 Nicholas Ave. in Garden Grove, where they saw dogs tethered to a tree, which is against county code, the Sheriff's Office said.

They stopped to check on the animals and found several more dogs that were either tethered or caged, none with access to shelter or water, deputies said.

One of the dogs, a hound or pit bull mix named Bella, was in particularly bad shape. Her ribs and shoulder blades were showing, deputies said, and she had an eye infection and fleas.

Officials confiscated 11 dogs and brought them to Hernando County Animal Services. The veterinarian on staff said Bella would have died within three days without care, the Sheriff's Office said.

On Monday, Tabatha Christina Gordon, 27; Joshua Scott Tharpe, 31, and Tiny Elizabeth Tharpe, 53, were charged with animal cruelty. All were released from the Hernando County Detention Center after posting $1,000 bail.