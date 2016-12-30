Two men rob Advance Auto Parts store in Tampa

TAMPA — Two men waving guns held up a Kennedy Boulevard Advance Auto Parts store on Friday, leaving employees shaken if not injured, police said.

According to police, the two men entered the store at 2817 W Kennedy Blvd. and pointed guns at employees while demanding money from the cash registers and safe. Their faces were concealed, police said.

None of the employees were hurt. The men fled the store on foot.

Police said they are looking for two black men. One is about 6 feet tall with a medium build and a black hat. The other suspect is about 5 feet 8, with a medium to heavy build, black jeans, a camouflage jacket and a light blue cap. Police said each robber had a black T-shirt wrapped around their face.