Sunday's fatal shooting victim identified as 10th grade basketball player at Brandon High School

The Sheriff’s Office is releasing few details about the shooting death of Jayquon Johnson, 17.

VALRICO — A 17-year-old who was fatally shot on Sunday was identified as a 10th-grade student and varsity basketball player at Brandon High School, according to the Hillsborough County School District.

The investigation into the death of Jayquon Johnson is still ongoing. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Monday would not release any details about the circumstances surrounding his death or what may have motivated the shooting.

Johnson was 6-foot-10 and 245 pounds, according to his profile on the MaxPreps website, and had been on the varsity basketball team at Brandon High since his freshman year. He played center and wore No. 23.

He had also earned a spot on Team Breakdown, an Amateur Athletic Union team.

Johnson was shot Sunday afternoon in the 4500 block of Cabbage Palm Drive in Valrico, according to the Sheriff's Office said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead of his injuries a short time after arriving there, the agency reported. Detectives said they interviewed an individual they described as the shooter as well as potential witnesses.

The Sheriff's Office released no other information about the death.