Victim in Saturday Clearwater shooting has died, police upgrade warrant for suspected killer

CLEARWATER

Victim dies, search for suspect upgraded

The 34-year-old victim of a weekend shooting in Clearwater died on Thursday, and police have updated the warrant in their search for the man they say is responsible. Investigators are searching for 29-year-old La'Mel Johnson who they said shot Michael Rackard during an argument at a home at 124 N Jefferson Ave. on Saturday. Johnson left the scene, while Rackard was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he died Thursday. Johnson is now wanted for first-degree murder. Police said he is believed to be armed and dangerous, and described him as 5 feet 7 inches and 205 pounds with multiple tattoos, including "110 percent gangsta" on his left arm and "death before dishonor" on his right arm. He also has a five-point star tattoo on his neck. Investigators ask that anyone with information contact Clearwater police at (727) 562-4242 or tips@myclearwater.com or contact Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County by phone at 1-800-873-8477 or by text using the keyword CWPD to 847411.