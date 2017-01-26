Want a selfie of the guy who stole your phone? There's an app for that

A security app on a man's Samsung Galaxy S7 snapped a photo of a man who tried to access its operating system after the phone was reported stolen from a Tampa Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. [Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office]

A security app installed on a cell phone that was reported stolen at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Tampa, captured a secret selfie of the man who may have taken it, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The phone's owner told deputies the Samsung Galaxy S7 phone was stolen about 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the KFC at 7605 W Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa.

An app installed on the phone triggers the front-facing camera to take a photo whenever a user has a failed attempt to unlock the phone's operating system, according to the Sheriff's Office.

After the phone was taken, the app sent a head shot of a white male with a long beard and gauged ears to the phone's original owner.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or, to be eligible for a cash reward, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS). Anonymous reports can be made online at www.crimestopperstb.com or with the P3 Tips Mobile smartphone application.