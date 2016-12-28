Apollo Beach woman charged with killing husband on Christmas Eve, after complaining he didn't play with their child

APOLLO BEACH — She said her husband was an abusive crack cocaine addict who didn't spend enough time in a supervised visit playing with their 3-year-old son.

Investigators said she put two bullets in the man's head on Christmas Eve.

At first she said she found him like that after an evening stroll, before asserting her claim of self-defense.

Investigators said it was murder.

It happened in the living room of the house the couple shared on a quiet street called Flame Tree Drive in a sprawling Apollo Beach neighborhood. Hillsborough sheriff's deputies got the call just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Sherrill Singleton, 42, told them she had returned home to find an open door and her husband, Shawn, 47, lying in a pool of blood, according to an arrest report. She said they had been arguing earlier that evening. Their son had been taken by the Department of Children and Families, a result, she later said, of her husband's crack use.

When they spoke to her the first time, detectives noticed Sherrill Singleton had blood on her pant leg near the knee, the report stated.

In a later interview at the sheriff's district office, she said her husband had been verbally and physically abusive. Court records document a rocky relationship. She twice filed petitions for domestic violence injunctions against him.

A neighbor, Kevin Cook, told detectives he heard the couple having several loud arguments recently, according to the report. During one, a few days before the shooting, Cook said he heard Sherrill Singleton yell, "I'm going to shoot you!"

Under questioning, Sherrill Singleton said her husband confronted her with a gun, according to the report. A struggle ensued. She told investigators the gun went off once. He fell to the floor.

After the shooting, about 7 p.m., she said, she went walking with a neighbor. During the walk, she tossed the gun into a sewer grate, the report stated.

But when deputies spoke with the neighbor, Sandra Morrison, she told them she never saw Sherrill Singleton with a gun, nor did she put anything into a sewer drain, the report stated. A search of the neighborhood's storm drains also did not turn up a gun.

An autopsy revealed that Shawn Singleton had been shot twice — once in the forehead, and again in the back of his head. Markings around both wounds indicated the shots were fired at close range, detectives said. The time of death was estimated at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Bloodstains at the crime scene, along with the findings of the autopsy, were inconsistent with there having been a struggle over a gun, the report stated.

Sherrill Singleton remained jailed Wednesday without bail on a charge of first-degree murder.

News of her husband's death was not released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office until after she had been arrested.

Florida records reflect no serious criminal history for her before the murder charge.

Shawn Singleton had prior arrests stretching back more than 20 years. The most serious charges included burglary, larceny, and domestic battery. He spent about a year in state prison for a grand theft conviction in 2000.

