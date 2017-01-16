Perry woman, 50, suffers gunshot wound to head while sleeping in Lacoochee trailer park

A Perry woman was shot in the head by an unknown gunman hile she was sleeping in a Lacoochee mobile home park, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the gunman was believed to be outside the residence when Teresa Thomas, 50, was shot around 2:40 a.m. She was treated and released from the hospital later in the morning.

Thomas and her boyfriend live in Perry, deputies said, and not at the residence where she was shot.

The shooting occurred at the same mobile home park, at 19140 U.S. 301, where a man was shot in the head last week, though the incidents do not appear to be related, deputies said.

There are no significant leads on a suspect, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office crime tips line at 1-800-706-2488 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

