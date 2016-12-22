Delta: YouTube stars 'sought to disrupt' cabin before removal

Delta Air Lines on Wednesday night said a known YouTube prankster and a friend were removed from a flight in England because they were disruptive and shouting. They pair claimed they were booted because they spoke "spoke a different language."

The airlines' statement came after Adam Saleh posted a video of his removal from the flight on Twitter. Saleh told ABC News he was speaking to his mother on the phone, in Arabic, when a woman told a Delta crew member she felt unsafe.

Saleh, 23, and Slim Albaher, 22, both Muslim Americans, said they were asked by the captain to leave the flight at London-Heathrow Airport. Saleh said after the phone call, he and Albaher followed up by speaking to each other in Arabic, the New York Times reported.

Saleh is known for comic YouTube videos, including one showing him purportedly smuggling himself aboard an Australian commercial flight in a suitcase. He told the New York Times that the incident was not a stunt.

Delta confirmed that two customers were removed from Delta Flight 1 after more than 20 customers expressed their discomfort.

Delta said after talking with the flight crew and "multiple" passengers, it "appears the customers who were removed sought to disrupt the cabin with provocative behavior, including shouting."

"This type of conduct is not welcome on any Delta flight," the airline's statement said. "While one, according to media reports, is a known prankster who was video recorded and encouraged by his traveling companion, what is paramount to Delta is the safety and comfort of our passengers and employees. It is clear these individuals sought to violate that priority."

Delta said it takes "all allegations of discrimination seriously" and that airline employees are trained to handle passenger conflicts.

"Our culture requires treating everyone with respect," Delta said.

"Maintaining a safe, comfortable and orderly onboard environment is paramount for every flight and requires the cooperation of all of our customers in conjunction with adherence to directions from our crew members. This is a Delta policy and is required by U.S. regulations as well as others governing aviation worldwide."

Delta said Saleh and his friend were rebooked on another flight, Delta said.