Deputies identify New Port Richey man who died in their custody Sunday

NEW PORT RICHEY — Melissa Bowen heard a commotion at a friend's apartment across the parking lot Sunday.

As she approached, she saw three Pasco County sheriff's deputies standing around her friend Peter Karavasian, who was handcuffed and on the ground.

He didn't appear conscious.

"I yelled at them, 'Take the cuffs off, he's got health problems,' " Bowen said, standing in Karavasian's front yard at 6632 Potter Lane, a street of ranch-style public homes.

The deputies took the cuffs off Karavasian, 55, who suffered from depression and anxiety and had a bad back, Bowen said, and began chest compressions. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies had responded to the home after receiving a 911 call shortly after noon. They said they saw Karavasian climbing out of his front window.

He appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to deputies, and they handcuffed him "for safety purposes," said sheriff's spokesman Kevin Doll, though no struggle took place.

Once handcuffed, deputies said Karavasian "went into medical distress." That's when they removed the cuffs, performed CPR and contacted Pasco County Fire Rescue, which transported him to a hospital, the Sheriff's Office said.

On Monday, Karavasian's family came to take some of his belongings, Bowen said. A plywood board covered half of the broken window Bowen said her friend had climbed through. Blood was visible on the remaining glass. Karavasian's two vehicles, a blue Mini Cooper and a pickup truck, sat outside.

Karavasian, a mechanic, was very religious, Bowen said. He went to church and had "Jesus is the answer" stickers on his front door and car.

His cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy and the results of toxicology tests, officials said Monday.

