Family remembers 8-year-old Gage Traver: 'He was always on the move, always having a good time'

Kim Traver didn't get to speak to her 8-year-old son before he died.

The 31-year-old Publix cake decorator left the family home for work Saturday morning around 5 a.m. Gage Traver was still asleep.

Later that day, Gage was struck by a sport utility vehicle while riding his bike. It happened just around the corner from his house. The boy was taken to Tampa General Hospital, but never regained consciousness.

That's where he was pronounced dead Monday night, with his parents by his side. He was the second youngest of five kids, with three sisters and one brother.

"That's not how you want to remember your child," his mother said.

Those who knew Gage best have plenty to remember.

Gage wanted be a state trooper when he grew up, said father Joseph Traver, 33.

The 8-year-old was a first-grader at Chasco Elementary School, known at school for being kind and thoughtful, a friend to everyone in the room, said principal Michele DiIorio-Boylan.

And the boy loved recess. He loved being outdoors.

Gage would make up his own version of games, said teacher Laura Miller, but his favorite was a classic: kickball.

At home, his father said he loved riding bikes and running around the neighborhood with his friends. Gage and his friends even built a bike ramp, which still sat on the Travers' front lawn Wednesday, so he and his friends could attempt jumps.

On the weekends, Gage would be the first one up and out of the house, his father said, but he wasn't allowed to knock on his friends' doors until 10 a.m.

So instead, he'd make as much noise as possible in his own front yard.

He was trying to signal to his friends that he was up and ready to play.

"He was always on the move," his father said. "Always having a good time."

He and his father had a rule, though: If Gage traveled away from their block to play with friends, he'd have to come back home every hour to check in.

That's what the father believes his son was doing when he was struck riding through the intersection of Palm Avenue and Flagler Drive about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He was just a few houses from home.

Gage rode across Palm Avenue and into the path of a 2005 Lincoln SUV driven by Danielle Dunn, 41, of Port Richey, who was heading north on the street, the FHP said.

Dunn had four teenagers in the SUV with her, and no one in the vehicle was injured. Dunn declined to comment. The case is still under investigation, but the FHP said it does not anticipate that the driver will face any charges.

The family set up a GoFundMe account in Gage's name.

Gage wasn't wearing a helmet, troopers said. His mother said he suffered a traumatic brain injury and could not breathe on his own.

After he was pronounced dead late Monday night, his parents decided to donate their son's heart, liver and kidneys.

"That's how Gage was, he was a very caring and very compassionate person," the mother said. "If he could have made the choice on his own, he would have."

Gage shared a bedroom with his older brother, 10-year-old Luke, but Luke hasn't slept there since the accident, their mother said.

He also won't go back to school until next week. His fifth-grade teacher, who was gone this week for a wedding, thought it might be better if she were there when Luke returned.

"It's hard losing your brother and your best friend at the same time," said Joseph Traver, who works in construction.

Crisis counselors met with Gage and Luke's classes on Tuesday and told the students that Gage had died, the Chasco Elementary principal said. Classmates made cards with their favorite memories of him.

One of the things Gage's mom said she'll miss the most about her son is his difficulty pronouncing his "r's." It frustrated Gage, his mother said, but not her.

"He didn't know how cute it made him," Kim Traver said.

The parents are struggling to cope themselves.

"I just keep telling myself he's staying at a friend's house and he's just not home yet," the boy's father said.

"It's going to be really hard to get used to him not being here," Gage's mother said, holding back tears.

