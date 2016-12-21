Clear66° FULL FORECASTClear66° FULL FORECAST
FHP warns of scam involving fake traffic citations sent through email

  • Associated Press

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 9:13am

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Highway Patrol is warning drivers of a scam involving fraudulent traffic citations.

In a news release sent Tuesday night, the agency said a company representing itself as the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles demands payment for "citations."

According to the agency, the scam goes like this. Drivers receive emails requesting payment of a citation within a certain time frame. If the payment isn't received on time, the company will demand a daily late fee. The email includes a linked payment page and email address.

The news release notes that the highway safety agency and the clerk of courts do not email citation to customers or require payment via email. Anyone receiving such an email should contact either agency.

