Brush fire off Gandy Blvd. closes northbound I-275 for several hours

The northbound lanes of Interstate 275 in Pinellas were closed several hours Saturday evening due to a brush fire at Gandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The lanes were closed about 5:40 p.m. and drivers were advised to find an alternate route. Traffic was diverted to Gandy Boulevard. The northbound entrance ramp from Gandy Boulevard was also closed.

The lanes were reopened about 8:30 p.m.