CentCom commander Votel's home at MacDill Air Force Base catches fire

Sunday, January 29, 2017 2:34pm

The MacDill Air Force Base home of Army Gen. Joseph Votel, commander of U.S. Central Command, caught on fire Saturday evening, according to base officials.

No one was home at the time and there were no injuries, Terry Montrose, a spokesman for the 6th Air Mobility Wing, the base host unit, said in an email to the Times. Authorities are investigating the cause, said Montrose.

Votel, who took command of CentCom in March, had not been living in the home for quite some time because of "lots of repairs needed previously," said Air Force Col. John Thomas, a CentCom spokesman.

The fire started at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, said Montrose. Both Tampa and MacDill Air Force Base firefighters responded to the scene.

No extent of damage was immediately provided.

Contact Howard Altman at haltman@tampabay.com or (813) 225-3112. Follow @haltman.

