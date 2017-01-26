Fire breaks out on roof of Tampa downtown Marriott Waterside hotel

A fire broke out on the roof of the Marriott Waterside Hotel and Marina Thursday night. It prompted an evacuation and large response from Tampa Fire Rescue but was quickly contained, and guests were allowed to return to their rooms. [Tampa Fire Rescue]

A fire broke out on the roof of the downtown Tampa Marriott Waterside Hotel and Marina Thursday night.

Tampa Fire Rescue said that crews were able to get the blaze under control shortly after it started about 8 p.m. Guests and staff were evacuated from the building.

Earlier in the day crews had made repairs to the roof, and the fire ignited in the leftover debris, said Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny. The fire was contained to a small area, but workers at the hotel were unable to put out the blaze with fire extinguishers, he said.

Firefighters, however, were able to put the fire out with water by 8:36 p.m.

"It looks a lot worse than it was," Penny said.

From street level, smoke and flames could be seen on the roof of the hotel, located at 700 S Florida Avenue near the Amalie Arena. With 27 floors and 750 rooms, the Marriott is Tampa's largest hotel.

The size of the hotel is what prompted Tampa Fire Rescue to call for three-alarm fire response, Penny said.

The fire never breached the interior of the hotel and no injuries were reported, Penny said. The fire marshal allowed guests to return to their rooms at 9:20 p.m.