Firefighters contain St. Petersburg apartment complex fire to one unit; two dogs lost

ST. PETERSBURG — A fire broke out Wednesday at the Reserve at Lake Pointe apartment complex, leading to the death of two dogs and the evacuation of 12 units, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

The fire was reported at 10:45 a.m. at a first-floor unit in the two-story complex at 5800 Lynn Lake Drive S, said Lt. Steve Lawrence.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue dispatched 21 units to the blaze. The fire was under control within 30 minutes, firefighters said. The fire was contained to one apartment, Lawrence said, but the other units had to be evacuated because of smoke.

There was no one home when the fire started, but two dogs inside the apartment were killed. Two dogs in the apartment next door were rescued.

The apartment was deemed a total loss. The evacuated residents were allowed to return to their apartments.

During the fire, a water main that was supplying a fire engine with water broke, Lawrence said. However, firefighters did not lose water pressure because of the break.

"It didn't affect firefighting tactics," he said. "But it was a concern."

The city is working with the apartment complex to repair the main, he said.