Firefighters respond to overnight warehouse fire in St. Petersburg

Firefighters responded to a multi-alarm warehouse fire on Tuesday night, according to St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue.

The building was closed at the time of the fire and no one was injured, fire officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the warehouse, at 2501 Terminal Drive S, around 10:52 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure, fire officials said.

Fire crews forced entry into the building and put out the blaze, fire officials said.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene to evaluate chemicals being used at the facility and their possible involvement with the fire, officials said.