Valrico pet resort owner loses five of her own dogs in fire

VALRICO — Five dogs, including three award-winning show dogs, died in a fire Tuesday when a pet resort owner's home was overcome with flames.

Betsy Hicka said her business — Almost Home Pet Resort — is on the same property as her house, but was unaffected by the fire. Hicka lost her own dogs in the blaze: three standard poodles, a toy poodle and a Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix. Animals she was boarding are all safe, she said.

"All five of my dogs are gone," she said, "and they believe it was smoke inhalation. I tried to pull one of them out, and I tried to go back in for another one, but the firefighter wouldn't let me."

Hillsborough County firefighters, responding to a 911 call around 8:30 p.m., found smoke and flames coming from her home on 513 St. Cloud Ave. N.

The majority of the damage was contained to the kitchen, officials said, but the home sustained heat and smoke damage throughout.

Hicka said she came home at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday. She fed her dogs and let them run outside before she left the home for a meeting. She came home to smoke.

During a search, firefighters found the dead dogs inside the Hicka's house. They have been turned over to animal control, officials said.

The fire was contained in about 30 minutes, officials said, and its cause is under investigation.

Hicka lost award-winning poodles: Maverick, 6, Lacey, 11, and Star, 5. Casey, the toy poodle, was 9 and Gidget the Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix was 8.

According to its website, the pet resort is "your pet's premier place for fun, relaxation, and pampering." It offers boarding for dogs, cats, birds and other small pets, as well as grooming and poodle breeding.

