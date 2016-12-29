Largo, joining other cities, looks for ways to deal with paramedic shortage

LARGO — The city is considering programs to bolster paramedic recruitment in a job market that has become short-staffed and competitive in recent years.

City commissioners gave the nod at a work session this month toward two options proposed by Largo Fire Chief Shelby Willis. Through one, the city would pay for a paramedic to attend fire academy so the employee could work as both a firefighter and a paramedic. With the other, Largo would sponsor an in-house firefighter/emergency medical technician to attend paramedic school.

Fire departments receive two types of calls: when something is burning and when someone is experiencing a medical emergency. EMTs and paramedics, which are EMTs with more training, handle medical calls. In many cases, firefighters are also EMTs or paramedics.

The first program would cost the city about $10,100 per person, which includes training and a part-time salary. The second program is projected to cost between $5,600 and $5,800 per person, depending on which school they attend.

The city has gone from 76 paramedics in 2008, before the recession, to 57 currently. Willis recommended the city increase that number to 66 to ensure each shift is staffed with wiggle room for factors such as vacation time and medical and military leave.

But the city has struggled to keep up with turnover. In the last round of hiring, the department attracted 22 qualified applicants for eight paramedic positions, Willis said, when she used to see more than 100.

She attributes this to a few reasons: Several other departments are working to replenish staffs that shrunk or didn't keep up with demand during the recession and are competing for the same pool, and employees brought on during a wave of hires in the '80s and '90s have retired or are soon up for retirement.

Additionally, some area paramedic training programs that used to contribute to the hiring pool have closed their doors. And departments in surrounding counties are hiring more people to handle population growth.

"We're playing catchup," Willis said. "My hope is that we eventually get ahead of this."

The programs Largo is considering are already used by several agencies in the area. St. Petersburg Fire Rescue has sent in-house employees to paramedic school on and off for years, said Lt. Steve Lawrence, spokesman and deputy fire marshal. The department has especially pushed the program in the last two to three years to fill vacancies left open by retirement.

St. Petersburg also has a cadet program in which the agency hires people with some or no training and pays for them to go through the appropriate level of schooling.

"If we see we're running short on some, or know someone is retiring soon," Lawrence said, "we have to address the issue either through hiring or through training."

Oldsmar Fire Rescue, a single-station department, has taken a route similar to the other program Largo is considering by hiring paramedics who are currently in fire academy, Chief Dean O'Nale said. His department has struggled with turnover as well, he said. Years ago, the department would get 40 to 50 applicants for a paramedic opening. Now, they're lucky to see 10.

"If you want to be a firefighter, this is the time to start looking," he said.

A partial solution could come when St. Petersburg College revamps its paramedic program. The school is in the process of creating two separate programs that would allow them to put out more graduates.

One is a vocational program that will align with the fire academy to streamline EMT, paramedic and fire training, said Penni Eggers, a retired Dunedin firefighter who is heading up the program. The program also will have a schedule that would allow students to work for a department while going to school. The other is a credit-based program with night classes and the option to get an associate degree in science.

Together, the SPC programs could put out 60 to 70 paramedics a year, Eggers said. Current enrollment and graduation numbers were not available this week, but a paramedic class scheduled to graduate in August through the college's current program has 17 students, said Glen Davis, the interim program director for the college's emergency medical services program.

The changes at SPC arose from conversations with fire chiefs, including Willis, about how to increase the capacity of the program and make it as flexible as possible for working students.

"Between the retirement, the attrition rate, the demand right now for qualified people," Eggers said, "it does put a demand on the schools to turn out paramedics."

Contact Kathryn Varn at (727) 445-4157 or kvarn@tampabay.com. Follow @kathrynvarn.