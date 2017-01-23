Overnight fire damages auto collision, repair business in East Tampa

Fire crews responded to a blaze Sunday night at an auto collision and repair products business in East Tampa, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Crews responding to a call around 11:30 p.m. at 6304 E Broadway Ave. found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story metal and masonry building, fire officials said.

The fire originated in the rear carport area from an unknown source, officials said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control around 11:55 p.m., officials said. No one was inside and no injuries were reported.

The estimated loss from the fire is $300,000, officials said.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.