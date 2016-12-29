First responders astride horses and bikes will patrol college football championship crowds

TAMPA — The knobby bike tires and horse hooves will be out in force when Tampa becomes the center of the college football universe next month.

When tens of thousands of college football fans descend on Raymond James Stadium and the city's downtown core for the College Football Playoff Championship and related events next month, a couple of dozen police officers and paramedics will navigate the crowds on horses or mountain bikes. Officials say the two-wheeled, four-hoofed approach allows officers and paramedics to patrol and get to patients in ways that cruisers and ambulances do not.

The College Football Playoff Championship game, which comes to Tampa on Jan. 9 after a weekend full of concerts and other events downtown, will be one of the biggest events yet for the mounted patrols.

"I would say the game itself will rival the Super Bowl, but with all the events leading up to it, I don't think we've seen anything like it," said police Sgt. Colin McCoy, head of the department's Bicycle Operations and Response unit.

The Tampa Police Department has patrolled events on bikes for years, an approach that ramped up in 2012 when the department landed funding to expand its bike fleet for the Republican National Convention. Tampa Fire Rescue rolled out its new First Assessment Stabilization Team, or FAST, for the Gasparilla parades earlier this year, outfitting eight mountain bikes with medical bags containing basic and advanced life-support equipment.

Numbers from previous college football championships show that Tampa can expect 45,000 to 50,000 fans at events like the game-day tailgate. Some 72,000 fans are expected to pack Raymond James Stadium, and about 6,000 seats will be added near the end zones to boost capacity at Raymond James Stadium to about 72,000. A series of free concerts from Jan. 6-8 featuring Eric Paslay, Flo Rida and Usher, along with other events, will draw crowds comparable to the Republican convention.

Tampa police and fire officials astride horses and bikes gathered Thursday in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park to brief reporters on the effort.

