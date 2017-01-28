For visiting chiefs, a peek at Tampa police's high-tech Gasparilla center

TAMPA — Up on the fifth floor of police headquarters, tucked behind a conference room, officers have their eyes on Gasparilla.

Just off the parade route downtown, dozens of them sit behind more than 40 computer monitors. Big-screen TVs at the front of the room project live footage of city streets from mobile cameras in five trailers and stationary traffic cameras.

This year, the officers with their eyes glued to the annual Gasparilla Parade of Pirates have some high-ranking company.

Thirty-two commanding officers from as far as California and as near as Atlanta have come to check out just how Tampa — a city accustomed to the big crowds drawn by big events — handles its biggest crowd of all.

At 10 a.m., there isn't a lot to see, just a few people in pirate garb milling around, staking out the best spot to catch beads. But soon, some 300,000 people will flood the streets and the office will get busy monitoring a crowd known to get rowdy come pirate day.

"These are the eyes and ears behind the scenes," says Tampa police Chief Eric Ward. "This is how we keep the city safe."

It's a massive operation — one that the other cities are looking to emulate for their events. Tampa can claim a lot of practice with Gasparilla, an event that dates to the early 1900s, as well as Super Bowls, a Republican National Convention, and the College Football Playoff national championship earlier this month.

Safety measures have changed since Assistant Chief Brian Dugan started on the job, he tells the group of visiting officers. It used to be about ensuring people had fun at a parade, but in the years since the terrorist attacks of 9/11, "It's a lot more about security," Dugan says.

Tampa's streets are patrolled by 2,000 officers working 12-hour days, Dugan tells his visitors. Some even dress as pirates or in plain clothes to blend in with paradegoers.

"No one is immune to working Gasparilla," he says.

The visiting officers had a chance to peek inside the joint command center — the city's own "situation room" — and ask questions of the dozens of officers working inside, such as Coast Guard Ensign Eric Riley.

Riley says he functions as the liaison between the land side and water side of things to ease communication among the 21 agencies monitoring the parade.

"It's incredibly important," he says, here and at major events across the country. "In past incidents, communication is the first thing to break down."

The room had troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol and deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, officers assigned to threat response and others to fire rescue.

Capt. Chris Staley from California's San Luis Obispo Police Department is making his first trip to Tampa Bay for tips on handling big events. His city has a population of 50,000, but student groups at California Polytechnic State University keep his department busy, he says.

Just last week, 8,000 gathered for the city's Women's March.

Back in 2004, he says, a large Mardi Gras parade erupted in riots that led to 180 arrests. So he cares about security and wanted to see the technology, cameras and workflow used in Tampa.

Staley says he'll spend his first-ever Gasparilla learning as well as participating, by joining the 31 other visitors walking with law enforcement in the parade.

And, yes, he'll get to throw beads.

"That was a surprise to even us," he says.

