Girl freed after being stuck in chimney in Clearwater

CLEARWATER — Emergency workers had to chip away part of a chimney on Monday to rescue an 8-year-old girl who had gotten stuck in it, according to Clearwater Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded just before 6 p.m. to the home at 546 Woodlawn St. where they said the child, Isabella Cooke, had gotten stuck in the chimney after climbing in from the roof and sliding to the bottom.

"It's definitely not one of the more usual calls, obviously," said assistant fire chief John Klinefelter.

Authorities said Isabella lives in a house next to the home where the incident occurred and the home is vacant. Isabella climbed onto the roof by shimmying up a pole at the back of the house, they said.

Authorities said the chimney did not have the usual opening at the bottom inside the house. Klinefelter said rescue crews worked for about 35 minutes to chip away part of the chimney from outside the home, while trying not to harm the girl or cause extensive damage to the house.

The girl was uninjured except for a bruised knee and did not need to be taken to a hospital.