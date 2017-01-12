Hernando County Sheriff's Office patrol car struck by bullet

BROOKSVILLE

Sheriff's Office patrol car hit by gunfire

A Hernando County Sheriff's Office patrol car was struck by gunfire Wednesday night, according to the department. No deputies were injured.

The shooting happened about 11 p.m. after deputies pulled over a car in south Brooksville. The driver of the car, a black Toyota, drove off, the Sheriff's Office said. A front-seat passenger ran away.

While deputies were investigating, someone fired a shot at the deputies' patrol car.

Deputies had two people related to the incident in custody, the Sheriff's Office said, and were seeking a third.

No other information about the incident or those taken into custody was released.

Times staff