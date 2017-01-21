Overcast72° FULL FORECASTOvercast72° FULL FORECAST
Hernando man still missing nearly a week after delivering body in Jacksonville

  • Times staff

Saturday, January 21, 2017 4:21pm

Paul Marvella

Hernando County Sheriff's deputies are working to find a missing 30-year-old man who was last seen nearly a week ago.

On the evening of Jan. 15, Paul Marvella delivered a deceased body to 3901 University Blvd. in Jacksonville as part of his work for Alternative Transportation Services. He hasn't been seen since.

The car he was driving, a black GMC Yukon, was found in Alachua County on Saturday.

Hernando detectives are now working with Alachua detectives and the Florida Highway Patrol. The investigation remains "fluid," Hernando officials said.

Alternative Transportation Services appears to be based in Citrus County, according to state business filings.

Marvella is white, 5'11" and about 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair.

Hernando officials ask for information about Marvella's whereabouts at 352-754-6830 or through local law enforcement agencies.

