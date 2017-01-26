Kentucky police chief, accused of shipping mentally ill man to Pinellas, held in contempt

A Kentucky judge has ordered a police chief to help the mentally ill after holding him in contempt over his actions in a case in which a mentally disabled inmate in that state was sent to Pinellas County instead of being taken to a mental hospital for evaluation.

Carrollton Police Chief Michael Willhoite and Officer Ronald W. Dickow were charged with contempt for violating an order to transport jail inmate Adam Horine to Eastern State Hospital in 2015. Instead, police put Horine on a bus to Florida.

Police argued during a criminal trial last year in which they were acquitted that their actions stemmed from a misunderstanding.

WFPL-FM reported that District Judge Karen Thomas said in Monday's order that Willhoite did nothing to remedy the situation after learning of the judge's order, constituting contempt. She ordered him to "create a collaborative" to "address the care and treatment of the mentally ill" in Carroll County.

Thomas said in the order that she will dismiss the case if Willhoite creates a "meaningful and productive collaborative" or even if he makes a good faith effort. Otherwise, he will face 179 days in jail.

Willhoite declined to comment on the order.

Thomas dismissed the charge against Dickow. The radio station could not reach him for comment.

The judge said his actions reflected a "horrendous mistake at best and negligence and a serious lack of judgment at the very least" but did not amount to contempt.

She scheduled a hearing on June 14 to review Willhoite's progress.

The 900-mile trip to Florida happened after a judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Horine, a former St. Petersburg resident who appeared April 22 in Carroll County court on misdemeanor charges.

According to WFPL-FM's Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, Carroll County Attorney Nick Marsh in an April 30 letter wrote that it appeared the Carrollton Police Department purchased a one-way bus ticket to Florida for Horine "in direct violation of two court orders."

While in Pinellas, Horine did not harm himself or anyone else. He was arrested by Gulfport police after the Kentucky attorney general's office obtained a warrant charging him with escape. Horine was brought back to Kentucky on May 18.

Information from Times archives was used in this report.