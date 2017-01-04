Long pursuit after Hernando Target heist fails to net suspects

SPRING HILL — A pursuit that took law enforcement across Central Florida after a burglary at a Spring Hill Target store early Wednesday ended without a single arrest.

Hernando County sheriff's deputies responded to the Target on Commercial Way about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a burglary. Witnesses told deputies four males had entered the store and were removing items and placing them in a vehicle parked outside the entrance, according to the Sheriff's Office. The car, though, was gone when deputies arrived.

Later, Florida Highway Patrol troopers spotted the vehicle, a BMW sport utility vehicle, speeding on Cortez Boulevard in eastern Hernando and attempted to pull the driver over. The BMW didn't stop, though, and a pursuit began.

The BMW took troopers north on Interstate 75 to the Florida Turnpike. The driver exited the turnpike on State Road 408 in Orlando and headed south before entering an apartment complex, according to the FHP. Once inside, the vehicle's occupants ran away. Despite assistance from the Orlando Police Department, troopers couldn't apprehend anybody.

Nobody was injured during the pursuit, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.