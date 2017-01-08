weather unavailableweather unavailable
Man dies in custody of Pasco deputies, Sheriff's Office says

  • Times staff

Sunday, January 8, 2017 7:24pm

NEW PORT RICHEY — A 55-year-old man died while in custody of Pasco County Sheriff's deputies Sunday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded at about noon to the 6600 block of Potter Lane, where the man was climbing out of a window. He appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

There was no struggle between the man and deputies, but they handcuffed him "for safety purposes," the Sheriff's Office said. The man then went into medical distress, so the deputies took off the handcuffs and began performing CPR.

Pasco County Fire Rescue personnel took him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy by the county medical examiner. The man's name was not released Sunday night because deputies had not yet notified family members.

