Man injured in deputy-involved shooting near Dunedin

A 47-year-old man was shot by a Pinellas County sheriff's deputy near Dunedin Friday evening after the man pointed a handgun toward the deputy, according to the agency.

The Sheriff's Office was called to a residence at 2249 Curlew Ave around 6 p.m. for a complaint of gunshots in the area, deputies said.

Deputy Christopher Lyons entered the backyard of the residence when Todd Rowe exited the home armed with his handgun.

The Sheriff's Office said Lyons ordered Rowe to drop his weapon, but Rowe pointed the gun at Lyons, tracking him as Lyons attempted to find cover.

Lyons fired five rounds at Rowe, striking him once in the neck, according to the Sheriff's Office. Rowe was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The Sheriff's Office said Rowe has an extensive criminal history, and at least one firearm-related charge.

He faces a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.