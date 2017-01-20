Scattered Clouds76° FULL FORECASTScattered Clouds76° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Man injured in deputy-involved shooting near Dunedin

  • Times staff

Friday, January 20, 2017 7:40pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

A 47-year-old man was shot by a Pinellas County sheriff's deputy near Dunedin Friday evening after the man pointed a handgun toward the deputy, according to the agency.

Related News/Archive

The Sheriff's Office was called to a residence at 2249 Curlew Ave around 6 p.m. for a complaint of gunshots in the area, deputies said.

Deputy Christopher Lyons entered the backyard of the residence when Todd Rowe exited the home armed with his handgun.

The Sheriff's Office said Lyons ordered Rowe to drop his weapon, but Rowe pointed the gun at Lyons, tracking him as Lyons attempted to find cover.

Lyons fired five rounds at Rowe, striking him once in the neck, according to the Sheriff's Office. Rowe was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The Sheriff's Office said Rowe has an extensive criminal history, and at least one firearm-related charge.

He faces a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Man injured in deputy-involved shooting near Dunedin 01/20/17 [Last modified: Friday, January 20, 2017 11:21pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...