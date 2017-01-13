Manhunt for suspect in Orlando officer's slaying expands to Haines City

Haines City police are warning residents that a fugitive wanted for the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer may be hiding in the area.

The department posted on social media Friday that 41-year-old Markeith Loyd is believed to have family in the area. A reward of $100,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Loyd is considered armed and extremely dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information should contact local law enforcement. Haines City police can be reached at (863) 421-3636, ext. 2268. Or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Haines City is in Polk County, about 40 miles southwest of Orlando.

More than 500 tips have come in from the public, which authorities believe may be particularly important, because others may be helping him hide.

Authorities have been searching for Loyd since Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was killed Monday in the parking lot of an Orlando Walmart.

After Clayton was shot, many of her colleagues immediately joined the pursuit; among them was a Orange County sheriff's Deputy First Class Norman Lewis, who died when he was thrown from his motorcycle in an accident.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina had warned earlier this week that anyone helping Loyd "will be put behind bars and brought to justice as well."

Three people with ties to Loyd have already been arrested during the search. His niece, Lakensha Smith-Loyd, was arrested on an accessory charge Wednesday. Later the same day, authorities arrested an ex-girlfriend of Loyd's: Jameis Slaughter, who also faces a charge of accessory, according to online jail records.

And a day earlier, Zarghee Mayan, the fugitive's supervisor at a restaurant, was arrested on the same charge.

Clayton's funeral service is planned for Saturday.

A police motorcade escorted a hearse with her body through downtown Orlando. Orlando Police Department workers lined the street outside as the motorcade passed headquarters.