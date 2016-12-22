Clear67° FULL FORECASTClear67° FULL FORECAST
Sheriff: Fumes lead to arrest of 'potential terrorist' in New Port Richey subdivision

  • Times staff

Thursday, December 22, 2016 6:05am

NEW PORT RICHEY — Fumes that may have caused a man to collapse inside a New Port Richey subdivision led to the arrest of the man's son Wednesday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Now Sheriff Chris Nocco says his office is treating the son, 21-year-old Sherif Elganainy, as a "potential terrorist" given his actions and suspicious statements he made. He did not elaborate.

Deputies were working Wednesday evening to obtain a search warrant of Elganainy's home.

"The information we have, we're not going to look the other way," Nocco said in a news conference Wednesday evening.

Pasco County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the home at 11906 Carissa Lane at 6:20 a.m. after Elganainy's father, 60-year-old Mahmoud Elganainy, became unresponsive. He was taken to a local hospital. His condition was unknown late Wednesday.

When deputies arrived at the home, they noticed "suspicious materials" inside the bedroom of Sherif Elganainy. Deputies tried to take Sherif Elganainy into custody, but he fought back, the Sheriff's Office said, breaking one deputy's hand and hitting another deputy in the head.

Elganainy faces two counts of domestic battery, resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

The FBI, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Hillsborough County bomb squad are investigating. It's possible more charges could be added.

Times staff writer LaVendrick Smith contributed to this report.

Sherif Elganainy faces two counts of domestic battery, resisting arrest with violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. [Pasco County Sheriff's Office]

Sheriff: Fumes lead to arrest of 'potential terrorist' in New Port Richey subdivision 12/22/16 [Last modified: Thursday, December 22, 2016 9:29am]
