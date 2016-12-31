Once again, officials ask Tampa Bay to skip the celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve

Last year, Amber Bartles, then 17, was struck by a stray bullet from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. Bartles and her boyfriend were in the backyard of 1110 32nd St. S in St. Petersburg looking for fireworks when the bullet pierced her leg. [CAITLIN JOHNSTON | Times]

It's a common way to explain gravity: What goes up must come down.

Yet, each year, Bruce Kitzis said Floridians forget — or disregard — that concept on New Year's Eve, when they fire celebratory gunshots into the air as they ring in the new year.

"People get to celebrating, and a lot of times don't have the clearest of judgement," said Kitzis, the general manager of Shooter's World gun range in Tampa.

Kitzis and law enforcement officials want to make sure people across the Tampa Bay area celebrate responsibly this New Year's Eve. He teamed up with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Friday to ask people not to shoot bullets into the sky, which come down at high speed and can injure unsuspecting people, sometimes fatally.

"It's every bit as deadly and dangerous as if it is coming out of the muzzle of a firearm," Kitzis said.

For some, shooting guns into the air on New Year's Eve is like popping a bottle of champagne or counting down the final seconds while the ball drops. Kitzis said the people who shoot are usually unaware of the danger.

Hillsborough sheriff's spokesman Larry McKinnon said the agency began a push to dissuade residents from firing their guns on the holiday after a 12-year-old boy was shot in 2012.

The boy survived, but McKinnon said celebratory gunfire is an issue the Sheriff's Office deals with each year. They received 13 calls last New Year's Eve about gunfire.

He advises people to enjoy the holiday responsibly and report any shots they hear to the Sheriff's Office.

"If they want to go out and celebrate the new year, and see some type of fireworks," he said, "leave your guns inside."

The agency will use its ShotSpotter alert system to help search for celebratory gunfire this year. The software, which the Sheriff's Office began using last year, uses sensors and global positioning technology to locate shooting locations in Hillsborough County.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the city had several instances of celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve last year. In one, a 17-year-old girl was struck by a bullet in the leg at her home.

A police car parked at the station had its windshield shattered when it was hit by a falling bullet. Assistant Police Chief Jim Previtera said five arrests were made that night related to celebratory gunfire.

"The message that people are sending by firing into the air is one of reckless disregard for everyone in and around that area, because that bullet will come down somewhere," Previtera said. "And it endangers innocent people, especially children who are out celebrating."

He said the department will have its usual heavy presence on New Year's Eve to monitor the roads for intoxicated drivers and ensure people are behaving safely.

Kitzis said Shooter's World will be open until 9 p.m. on New Year's and invites people who are enthusiastic about guns to stop by the range, where they can shoot firearms in a safe environment — not into the sky.

"Hopefully we're able to convince some people," he said, "or bring it to their awareness."

