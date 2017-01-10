Police appear but no arrests made as food handed out again in Tampa park

Tampa Police Lt. Kim Torres, right, speaks with Food Not Bombs members who are distributing food to the homeless from their tables at Lyked Gaslight Park downtown. [TONY MARRERO | Times]

TAMPA — Glen Edwards made his way along folding tables laden with muffins, hash browns, even pizza despite the early hour.

Edwards, 45 and homeless, grabbed a pastry and wondered where the police where. Three days earlier, as fans packed downtown ahead of the College Football Championship game, seven members of the group Food Not Bombs were arrested and charged with operating in the city-owned park without a permit.

Now it was just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday and the group was back. Along with sustenance, they brought signs with slogans like "Sharing food is not a crime." Edwards looked over toward the police station across the street from the park, but police were nowhere to be found.

"Usher's gone, there's no more cops," Edwards shouted, speaking of the Grammy winning musician who played a free concert at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park on Sunday as part of the pregame festivities. "Now it's not a crime to eat."

Police would eventually show up and warn the group that they risked arrest if they didn't break down the tables. Group members linked arms and surrounded the table, shouting "People over profits," and "TPD has got to go." After several tense minutes, officers made their way across the park without arresting anyone.

Group members cheered what apparently is a temporary triumph.

"It was a victory today," said Tampa Food Not Bombs organizer Jimmy Dunson. "We were able to share with everybody who came. We hope the city has seen the light and that they will allow us to share with our homeless brothers and sisters."

But the food servers are not off the hook. Tampa police spokesman Steve Hegarty said police already have the names of those serving food. Some included those who were arrested Saturday and charged with trespassing, so the agency plans to file trespassing charges directly with the State Attorney's Office, Hegarty said.

At issue is a section in the city's code of ordinances that prohibits distribution of food to the general public without written approval from the city. To use a city park for that purpose, a facility-use permit must be obtained, which involves an application, potential fees and deposits, and liability insurance coverage of at least $1 million.

Giving out food in a park is allowed, Hegarty said.

"Folks from our building do that on a regular basis," Hegarty said. "But when you set up an event, you've got hot food and tables and everything, you just have to go through the proper process, and that hasn't happened here."

Food Not Bombs members say that process is an undue burden. They argue that they have been handing out food on Tuesdays and Saturdays for years, and the city suddenly decided to enforce the ordinance. Their theory: City officials decided to crack down because so many visitors were in town for the game. City officials have denied that.

Group members say they'll be back Saturday — with their tables.

