TAMPA — The body of a 15-year-old girl was discovered in a ditch in the Forest Hills area Wednesday, according to police, who believe the girl died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the body was discovered in the ditch around 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of N Ola and W Bougainvillea avenues.

The girl's identity wasn't released and police said they aren't sure whether the gunshot was accidental or intentional.