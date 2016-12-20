Police investigating suspicious death of 48-year-old man in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — Officers were investigating the "suspicious death" of an unidentified 48-year-old man on Tuesday, according to St. Petersburg police.

Police were called to a residence at 1757 9th Ave S at around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a report that the man may have suffered a heart attack in the backyard of the residence. Attempts to save the man were unsuccessful, police said.

However, officers then decided to re-classify his death as "suspicious" due to several conflicting statements from witnesses, police said. Detectives closed the intersection of 9th Avenue S and 18th Street during the investigation.

St. Petersburg police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said she could not say what the conflicting statements give to police were, or what prompted the investigation. Fernandez said the department does not necessarily assume foul play was involved in the man's death.

"There's enough out there and enough confusion to make us take a closer look at it," Fernandez said.