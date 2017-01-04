Man dies as police struggle to arrest him near St. Petersburg homeless shelters

Police blocked a sidewalk area along 5th Avenue North where officers were involved in a fatal struggle Wednesday morning. A number of homeless shelters are located along the street. [Samantha Putterman | Times]

ST. PETERSBURG — A man died Wednesday morning after a violent struggle with police officers who were trying to arrest him on a sidewalk near a group of homeless shelters.

Officers struggled with the man for several minutes and used an electric shock weapon in an effort to restrain him, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. outside 1401 Fifth Ave. N.

Police said they received a tip about drug-related activity at the address. Officers arrived, confronted the man and the struggle ensued. The officers were trying to arrest him on charges of disorderly conduct and battery on a law enforcement officer when he collapsed, police said.

The officers administered first aid and called for an ambulance. The man was pronounced dead at St. Anthony's Hospital, police said.

The man was described as middle aged but no other information about him was immediately available.

