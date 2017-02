TARPON SPRINGS — A 29-year-old roofer fell 20 feet to his death Thursday while working on top of a church, according to Tarpon Springs police.

Garrett Marshall, of Crystal Beach, was working on the roof of First Baptist Church at 1021 Gulf Road when, at about 10 a.m., he fell. He was taken to Florida Hospital North Pinellas with critical injuries and pronounced dead, police said.

Marshall was working for Lester F Paulk & Sons, a Tarpon Springs-based roofing contractor.