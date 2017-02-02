Robber takes cash, cracklings and beer in Seffner BP holdup

SEFFNER — A man who indicated he had a firearm made off with cash, pork cracklings chips and an eight-pack of Bud Light early Thursday in the robbery of a BP gas station at 10907 E Hwy 92.

The robber approached the counter with the chips and beer, placing his right hand into his pocket, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. He told the clerk he would shoot if he did not get $40. He took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

The robber was described as a black male, 35-40, 180 to 200 pounds, 6-foot to 6-foot-3, bald, with a possible scar under his left eye and wearing a black "Jordan" zip-up hoodie and red sweatpants.

Anyone with any information about the suspect can call the Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.